Mon Power constructing solar sites across West Virginia

Mon Power solar panels overlooking I-79 in Marion County
Mon Power solar panels overlooking I-79 in Marion County
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Mon Power is making progress on building the first of five planned solar sites in West Virginia.

The company recently cleared brush, leveled the ground and installed roads to prepare for solar panel installation at a site next to the Fort Martin Power Station in Monongalia County.

Last month, the PSC gave FirstEnergy subsidiaries Mon Power and Potomac Edison approval to construct three of its five planned sites, including the one next to the Fort Martin Power Station.

Customers can now sign up to support the solar generation that will happen there and at other sites.

“By participating, in the program residential customers can avoid having to construct, the solar on their own roof top, pay a few extra dollars per month, two dollars, four dollars, eight dollars, depending on their need or desire, and then they acquire the solar attribute which we generate,” said John Anna, a FirstEnergy engineer.

Mon Power says to benefit from the communities it serves, the companies are using local contractors to do this construction and US made steel.

Click here for more information or to subscribe to the solar program.

