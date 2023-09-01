Morgantown man charged with attempted murder after shots fired incident

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Morgantown man has been charged with attempted murder after authorities say he shot at someone early Sunday morning.

Authorities were dispatched to a shots fired call in the 400 block of Beverly Ave. at around 3:40 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 27, according to a criminal complaint.

Once on the scene, officers received a description of the suspect, later identified as 21-year-old Jarius Brown, of Morgantown, and a video of the altercation.

Court documents say the video shows Brown punch the victim before firing a single round from a handgun toward the victim.

Authorities say they received video footage from Brown’s employer, Fat Daddy’s on Chestnut St., that showed him wearing the same outfit at work earlier in the night prior to the incident.

The incident prompted West Virginia University to issue a Community Notice within an hour of the shot being fired.

Brown has been charged with wanton endangerment and attempted murder. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $10,000 bond.

