Multi-car crash on I-79 in Mon County creates major traffic delay

I-79 traffic delay at 12:15 p.m. on 9/1/23
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 12:28 PM EDT
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A multi-car crash on I-79 in Monongalia County has created a major traffic delay.

A three-car crash happened on I-79 South near mile marker 152 at around 11:10 a.m. on Friday, according to the Monongalia County 911 Center.

911 officials say one person was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown.

The crash caused a major traffic delay. As of this article’s publication, 911 officials say one lane is open for traffic.

The video above shows the traffic situation at around 12:15 p.m. from a WV511 camera at mile marker 153.

Further information has not been released.

This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for updates.

