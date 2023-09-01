Peoples Bank Player of the Week: Nate Hulver, Philip Barbour

PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - After a tremendous Week 1 in high school football, it’s time for the Peoples Bank Player of the Week!

This week, we selected senior running back Nate Hulver from Philip Barbour.

Hulver transferred from Tygarts Valley to the Colts this offseason - and in his first game, he accounted for three touchdowns and over 150 yards of total offense as he helped Philip Barbour take down Grafton in the Coal Bowl.

