Peoples Bank Player of the Week: Nate Hulver, Philip Barbour

Hulver helped Colts to 56-27 win over Grafton in Week 1.
By WDTV News Staff and Atticus Pead
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 10:53 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - After a tremendous Week 1 in high school football, it’s time for the Peoples Bank Player of the Week!

This week, we selected senior running back Nate Hulver from Philip Barbour.

Hulver transferred from Tygarts Valley to the Colts this offseason - and in his first game, he accounted for three touchdowns and over 150 yards of total offense as he helped Philip Barbour take down Grafton in the Coal Bowl.

