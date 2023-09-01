Remembering those lost on International Overdose Awareness Day

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A co-worker, a friend, or maybe even a family member, many of us know or possibly even lost someone to a drug addiction.

Thursday, Aug. 31 is International Overdose Awareness Day. Denise Hanson and John Knight are two of thousands across the country affected by drug overdoses.

“I lost my son Greg in 2016,” Hanson said.

“I lost my Elizabeth Michelle Knight in March of 2018,” Knight said.

Gathering at Ruffner Memorial Park, Tasha Withrow, a Co-Founder of Project Mayday, said she wanted to give people a chance to come together.

“We’re here today to not only bring the community together and not only mourn those that we’ve lost but also to try to redirect the focus on the people that are actually out there dying,” she said.

Those still here and those we’ve lost each have their own story. Both Hanson and Knight are hopeful by sharing a part of their story, the narrative around overdoses can change for the better.

“This is a memorial to Greg,” Hanson said. “I have a piece of his favorite jeans and his flannel shirt. His thumbprint. A note from him where he said ‘I love you.’ ”

“Every day, I think of her,” Knight said. “I don’t want any other parents to have to go through thinking about a child that’s not going to be here for their child’s graduation from high school or their child’s marriage.”

Change doesn’t need to be dramatic. Withrow said Narcan is something she’d like to see just about everybody carry because with one quick spray up somebody’s nose you can save a life.

You’re going to want to put it in the nostril, and you’re just going to want to do one little squeeze,” she said. “You’re going to wait three minutes. If they’re not breathing, you’re going to want to do another one.”

