West Virginia DHHR promoting Suicide Prevention Month

(WBAY)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - September is National Suicide Prevention Month.

To help promote suicide prevention awareness, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Services is joining partners across the state during the month of September.

“Pulling away from people and things, low energy, and feelings of hopelessness are just a few signs that you or your loved one may be at risk for suicide,” said Dawn Cottingham-Frohna, Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Behavioral Health. “This month provides an opportunity to highlight behavioral health resources and encourage individuals to get help if they are having a suicidal crisis or are in significant emotional distress.”

The DHHR’s Bureau for Behavioral Health funds the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline in West Virginia, which offers 24/7 access to trained crisis counselors who can help people experiencing mental health-related distress including thoughts of suicide, mental health or substance use crisis, or any other kind of emotional distress. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org for crisis support. 988 also serves as the Veterans Crisis Line (press 1 option).

Additional behavioral health resources include HELP4WV, which serves as a point of contact for all West Virginians who are seeking help for themselves or a loved one.
Call, text, or chat: 1-844-HELP4WV or www.help4wv.com.

The Children’s Crisis and Referral Line, a separate source of support provided by HELP4WV, is also available 24/7/365 to assist with community-based resources and support specific to children and youth. Call, text, or chat: 1-844-HELP4WV or www.help4wv.com/ccl.

In addition, DHHR’s Bureau for Behavioral Health, Office of Children, Youth and Families administers programs to promote the behavioral health of children and youth in West Virginia communities through primary prevention and individualized services for mental health, substance use, and intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Click here for additional information.

