WV Department of Natural Resources offers hunting safety training for all ages

By Cameron Murray
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) -

Fall hunting season is approaching but its not too late to learn about hunting safety.

The woods of West Virginia will soon welcome incensed hunters of all ages. But if you aren’t licensed yet, you’re in luck.

The West Virginia department of natural resources offers a hunting safety course which is required for anyone born after January 1st 1975.

“The in seat course is 10 hours in length typically 2, 5 hour days”

Says Captain Warren Goodson, of WV department of natural resources.

Which includes hands on training and a 50 question exam which is required in order to complete the course.

Captain warren Goodson details the specifics of the hands on portion of the course:

“That is the meat and bones of the hunting education course as far as operating, manipulating that firearm in a safe way, properly loading, properly unloading, properly operating the muzzle around the classroom and in front of the instructor.”

Not understanding the importance of safe hunting practices could have serious consequences. Something that Captain Goodson emphasizes in his course.

“The shooter on victim class a incidents have dropped drastically, since the inception of this course and taught. The reduction of hunting incidents is the reason why it is so important”

