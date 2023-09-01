WVSP increases highway patrols for holiday weekend

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A busy holiday weekend in the state of West Virginia is ahead with more than 400,000 drivers projected to hit the Turnpike during a four-day stretch.

AAA says getting on the roads as early as you can will help reduce the congestion experienced while traveling.

As the day wears on, that means more cars, which means more people and the opportunity for more distractions.

“People think they can do multiple things while they are driving, and we want to remind them that should not be the case. You need to keep your focus on the road so you don’t put yourself in harm’s way or others in harm’s way,” Public Affairs Manager Lori Weaver Hawkins said.

In the Mountain State, extra sets of eyes are being put on the roadways, as the West Virginia State Police say they are increasing their patrol numbers, cracking down on distracted drivers and drivers under the influence.

“And that’s the ultimate goal is to make sure everyone stays safe, because a lot of times these people that are either drunk or distracted or whatever, they are not the ones who end up getting hurt, they end up hurting someone else,” Detachment Commander Sgt. B.K. Wellman said.

