BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Marjorie Juanita Potesta, 99, of Fairmont passed away September 1st, 2023, at Tygart Center Nursing Home. She was born on September 24th, 1923, in Enterprise WV, a daughter of Samuel and Nona VanGilder.Marjorie retired as a Laborer for Westinghouse and worked as a cashier at Foodland after her retirement. During WWII Marjorie served her country as a Rosie the Riveter building Airplanes. She had a love for antique cars and was a member of AACA car club for 50 years. Marjorie was a genealogy buff and a seamstress. She was a faithful member of Merrifield Memorial Wesleyan Methodist Church.In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Mike Potesta, a daughter, Anita Geraldine Priest, a brother-in-law John Morris, brothers, Earl F (Leona) VanGilder, Leonard (Virginia) VanGilder, Harry VanGilder, Everette VanGilder, and Edwin “Bud” VanGilder and 3 brothers at infancy, Jesse George, John Fletcher and Clarence Leo VanGilder.Marjorie is survived by sisters Emma Colleen (Jack) Fimple and Cora Morris of Fairmont, grandchildren Bobby (Tanya) Priest and Jimmy (Elizabeth) Priest of Myrtle Beach, as well as five great grandchildren: Carter Priest, Gibson Priest, Grayson Priest, Mackenzie Priest, and Baelynn Priest, special nephew and niece Toby VanGilder and Joyce McCord and several nieces and nephews, and many friends.The family would like to send love and give special thanks to Colleen and Jack Fimple whom she resided with for the past five years and Tygart Center for their care and dedication.Arrangements have been entrusted to Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home 209 Merchant St, Fairmont where the family will welcome visitors on Tuesday September 5th, 2023, from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm and Wednesday, September 6th, 2023, from 10:00 am until the time of the service at 11:00 am. Services will be conducted by Reverend Ron Yoder with a burial following at Mt. Zion Cemetery.Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the family with these arrangements.Condolences and memories may be shared at www.carpenterandford.com

