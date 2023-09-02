Shirley May Leonard, 88, of Fairmont passed away on August 31st, 2023, Shirley was born on May 26th, 1935, a daughter of Hobert and Leone Moore in Idamay, WV.

Shirley was a homemaker and a beloved mother.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 56 years John L Leonard, a son John Jr Leonard, brothers Donald Moore, Ralph Moore, Buddy Moore, Barry Moore, and Richard Moore. Sisters, Virginia Plymale, Pamela Wolfe and Barbara Securro.

Shirley is survived by her children, Beverly A (Bryan) Carpenter of Bluefield, WV, Michael A (Cindy) Leonard, Brenda K (Gary) Schenck, Brian K (Julia) Leonard, and Tammi J Jones and daughter in law Karen Leonard all of Fairmont, WV. Sisters, Betty Morgan, and Charlene (Frank) Ribel. Brothers, Roger (Linda) Moore, and Bob Moore. Grandchildren, Robert B (Ruth) Carpenter, Jason D (Meg) Carpenter, April A (Lee) Noel, Tyler M (Kathryn) Carpenter, Jacob Carpenter, Barry W (Carolyn) Leonard, Tina Capaccione, Heather Leonard, Amanda (Alex) Lake, Adam (Brooke) Leonard, Christopher (Kori), Leonard, Olivia Watkins, Stephanie (Jason) Reay, Tanya Griffith, Laurelea (Jeremy) Vanhorn, Meagan (Ryan) Louk, Tiara Brooks, Darian Jones, Danae Jones, Kareena (Dylan) Jones. As well as 34 great grandchildren and 8 great great grandchildren.

The family would like to thank the caregivers and nurses from WVU Hospice for their dedicated care.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home 209 Merchant St, Fairmont where the family will welcome visitors on Tuesday September 5th, 2023, from 10:00am to 1:00pm with services beginning at 1:00pm. Services will be conducted by Reverand Bryan D Carpenter with a burial following at Grandview Memorial Gardens.

Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the family with these arrangements.

