BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Stephen Luke O’Connor of Fairmont passed away at home on Friday September 1, 2023. He was born in Clarksburg, WV on August 23, 1948, the son of the late Thomas J and Myra Ayrens (Graham) O’Connor.Stephen operated a dozer for the coal industry, but most of his employment was done at Fairmont General Hospital in the housekeeping department. He loved being outside, he took good care of the cats, was very independent, loved helping others, loved humor and faithfully kept laundry and dishes clean.Left to cherish his memory are his children, Stephen Thomas O’Connor of Jane Lew, WV and Christine Michelle (Dennis) Mazza of Mt. Clare, WV, his grandchildren, Myra Mazza, Timothy Mazza, MaKenna O’Connor, his sisters Mary Bates of Fairmont, WV and Alice Fehlau of New Mexico, his brother Michael (Kathy DeJong) O’Connor and beloved dog, Holley.Stephen was preceded in death by his parents, brother Thomas O’Connor, sister Kathleen Newcome and his daughter in law Karen O’Connor.Arrangements have been entrusted to Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home 209 Merchant St, Fairmont where the family will welcome visitors on Wednesday September 6th, 2023, from 2:00 pm until the time of the service at 4:00 pm. Services will be conducted by Cynthia Garcia with cremation to follow.Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the family with these arrangements.Condolences and memories may be shared at www.carpenterandford.com

