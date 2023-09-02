Stephen Luke O’Connor

Stephen Luke O’Connor
Stephen Luke O’Connor(Stephen Luke O’Connor)
By Master Control
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Stephen Luke O’Connor of Fairmont passed away at home on Friday September 1, 2023. He was born in Clarksburg, WV on August 23, 1948, the son of the late Thomas J and Myra Ayrens (Graham) O’Connor.Stephen operated a dozer for the coal industry, but most of his employment was done at Fairmont General Hospital in the housekeeping department. He loved being outside, he took good care of the cats, was very independent, loved helping others, loved humor and faithfully kept laundry and dishes clean.Left to cherish his memory are his children, Stephen Thomas O’Connor of Jane Lew, WV and Christine Michelle (Dennis) Mazza of Mt. Clare, WV, his grandchildren, Myra Mazza, Timothy Mazza, MaKenna O’Connor, his sisters Mary Bates of Fairmont, WV and Alice Fehlau of New Mexico, his brother Michael (Kathy DeJong) O’Connor and beloved dog, Holley.Stephen was preceded in death by his parents, brother Thomas O’Connor, sister Kathleen Newcome and his daughter in law Karen O’Connor.Arrangements have been entrusted to Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home 209 Merchant St, Fairmont where the family will welcome visitors on Wednesday September 6th, 2023, from 2:00 pm until the time of the service at 4:00 pm. Services will be conducted by Cynthia Garcia with cremation to follow.Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the family with these arrangements.Condolences and memories may be shared at www.carpenterandford.com

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multi-car crash on I-79 in Mon County creates major traffic delay
Multi-car crash on I-79 in Mon County creates major traffic delay
WVU announces results of second round of appeals
Jarius Brown
Morgantown man charged with attempted murder after shots fired incident
UHC claims they are taking steps to enhance their security around their broker portal.
UnitedHealthcare data breach compromises West Virginians’ personal information
Don Goulding, 68, hit the jackpot running errands after work this summer.
Jackpot winner says lottery ticket was best birthday present he ever bought himself

Latest News

Marjorie Juanita Potesta
Marjorie Juanita Potesta
Shirley May Leonard
Shirley May Leonard
Betty Lewis
Betty Lewis
Gary Allen Kolar
Gary Allen Kolar