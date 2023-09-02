UnitedHealthcare data breach compromises West Virginians’ personal information

Company says names, ID numbers, and financial account information may have all been hacked
UHC claims they are taking steps to enhance their security around their broker portal.
UHC claims they are taking steps to enhance their security around their broker portal.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS, MN (WDTV) - UnitedHealthcare (UHC) reported a data security incident involving the personal health information of some West Virginia residents Friday night.

The accessed personal information varied but may have included names, member ID numbers, plan types, and county and state of residency.

Importantly, the company says social security numbers, driver’s license numbers, and financial account information were not disclosed.

According to a release sent out by the company, the incident was discovered on December 29, 2022, when an unauthorized third party accessed a UHC broker portal limited to specific business areas. UHC says they then promptly alerted law enforcement and collaborated with them on an investigation.

UHC says they are now taking steps to enhance security and minimize the risk of future incidents on their broker portal.

The company is also notifying affected individuals and urging them to report any suspicious activity to their health plan or relevant institutions.

