One hurt in shooting
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person was injured in a shooting on Sunday morning, according to Huntington Police Department.
Dispatchers said the shooting was reported around 4 a.m. to 911.
Huntington Police Department said a scene with shell casings was found near 4 1/2 Alley at 10th Street.
A male victim was found by EMS in the 900 block of 3rd Ave with gunshot wounds, according to HPD.
The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
The incident remains under investigation.
Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.