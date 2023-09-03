One hurt in shooting

By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person was injured in a shooting on Sunday morning, according to Huntington Police Department.

Dispatchers said the shooting was reported around 4 a.m. to 911.

Huntington Police Department said a scene with shell casings was found near 4 1/2 Alley at 10th Street.

A male victim was found by EMS in the 900 block of 3rd Ave with gunshot wounds, according to HPD.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The incident remains under investigation.

