One hurt in shooting

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person was injured in a shooting on Sunday morning, according to Huntington Police Department.

Dispatchers said the shooting was reported around 4 a.m. to 911.

Huntington Police Department said a scene with shell casings was found near 4 1/2 Alley at 10th Street.

A male victim was found by EMS in the 900 block of 3rd Ave with gunshot wounds, according to HPD.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The incident remains under investigation.

