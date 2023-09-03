Penn State blasts West Virginia, wins 38 - 15

STATE COLLEGE, PA. (WDTV) - The Penn State Nittany Lions defeated West Virginia University tonight, with a 38-15 final score.

West Virginia played well in the first half - although they went into the break down 14-7, they held Penn St. to two missed field goals, and had a lot of momentum after the opening 30 minutes.

Garrett Greene was made the starter for WVU tonight, and after a rocky opening, hit Devin Carter on a deep ball to set up a touchdown from CJ Donaldson in the first quarter to tie the game at 7 halfway through the first.

Penn State would hit back deep in the second, scoring a touchdown to go up 14-7, but then missed the two field goals heading into the break.

In the 3rd quarter, the Nittany Lions came back to the same combo that got the first touchdown, as Drew Allar found KeAndre Lambert-Smith for a 12-yard TD, going up 21 - 7:

A new kicker would then hit a field goal in the 4th, as Alex Felkins replaced Sander Sahaydak (who missed the two field goals in the first half). Felkins drilled his kick from 25 yards to buff Penn State’s lead.

Penn State would go on to win 38-15, as West Virginia would give up 2 more touchdowns before the game’s conclusion.

After the game, head coach Neal Brown had the following to say:

“Tough opener - they’re really good ... defensively, they’re as good as you’ll see all year ... I’m zero discouraged with our guys, they got a team that’s capable of making the playoff, and we have a really good team”.

“Clean football - zero turnovers, thought we managed the game well, and that’s on our quarterback.”

“Had some opportunities - I wasn’t worried ... we were gonna go for it, and we had some plays where we didn’t convert. We knew to win we were going to have to control the ball, but we didn’t. For us to win this, they were gonna have to turn the ball over ... they didn’t”.

“They had one penalty in the game, so ...”

“There was a lot of pressure on him (Allar) - for that kid to come out and throw for 300+ yards in front of a group that was expecting a lot ... hats off to him, we came out and he was gonna have to play well for them to win, and he did”.

“16-27 (WVU’s passing stats)? I thought we protected (Greene) okay ... we didn’t execute on those 3rd and 4th situations ... Garrett made some plays, but they’re really good at corner ... I thought our guys got open ... we gotta be able to hit on a couple of those (opportunities on 3rd and 4th).”

“The numbers aren’t bad (Penn State’s rushing game) - I felt good about our matchup (on the line). Our D-Line is better than what people give it credit for - they really battled ... we were physical in the game. They didn’t have many explosive plays ... I thought we played the run pretty fair, but we didn’t play the pass well.”

“I thought what they did - they protected, and we got to Allar a couple times, but he slid out of the pocket - he did well going left and throwing right. We were gonna make him play well in order to win, and like I said, hats off to him - he did.”

“I know we have a good football team. Tough place to play ... all the preparation is sped up, having to deal with the sound ... I knew we were gonna have to get some breaks ... we had some opportunities. We had two balls bounce off our chests (potential INTS) ... am I disappointed? Absolutely. Am I discouraged with our football team? No.”

“We didn’t play well enough there (in the secondary) ... we’re gonna have to cover better ... if we give up that many yards passing it’s gonna be tough sledding, so we gotta get better quickly.”

“We gotta get ready. We’re gonna compete - that’s why I used those timeouts. Two score game, we were gonna compete ... I thought they made some plays. Garrett, the kid can throw. To say he can’t throw would be an absolute fallacy because he can. Take into consideration - they had 9 NFL guys on defense ... I don’t know if we’ll play anybody as talented as them.”

“You gotta score more than 15 to win - I know that. This was a tough ask - I felt like we could win a game in the 20s. We didn’t. I thought we did some good things but ... by week 3, we have to be significantly better.”

“The 3rd and 4th downs, if we can convert those, the game looks a lot different ... they weren’t long, 3rd and 4, 4th and 6, and we didn’t make them tonight.”

“My deal with him (Garrett) is I think about guys that play like him as artists. When you have an artist, anybody can paint by numbers ... but when you have an artist, you want him to create art. I do not want to take his athletic skills away ... he took care of the football. Was he perfect with every decision? Probably not ... what we have to do a better job of is when he extends to look down the field. We needed to be more explosive in the passing game.”

“It doesn’t bother me (that Penn State didn’t kneel down at the end of the game). I’m not upset about it.”

