Alderson Broaddus petitions to keep utilities connected

Alderson Broaddus University
Alderson Broaddus University(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 10:44 AM EDT
PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - Alderson Broaddus University is challenging the Public Service Commission to keep its utilities on.

The challenge came just days after the university filed for bankruptcy.

In a letter, AB officials raised several concerns about the electricity being shut off.

Officials say they need electricity to regulate the temperatures of hazardous material that’s being stored in the science labs.

Additionally, campus officials say a daycare facility may continue operating on campus.

The staff would need the utilities until the bankruptcy trustees determine whether or not it will continue to operate, the letter says.

The school owes the City of Philippi more than $773,000 in unpaid electric, water and sewage bills.

