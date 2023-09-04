Antero donates $4M to WVU for petroleum and natural gas engineers

(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Last week, Antero Resources made a large donation to West Virginia University to expand educational opportunities at the Benjamin M. Statler College of Engineering and Mineral Resources.

Antero donated $4 million to WVU on Thursday, Aug. 31 to help train the next generation of petroleum and natural gas engineers.

Officials say the donation will provide support for undergraduate and graduate students in petroleum and natural gas engineering, establish an Antero Professorship and help address pressing needs.

The funding will also support upstream coursework for graduate programs and a newly developed online master’s degree and certificate program in midstream engineering, the first of its kind in the U.S.

“This generous gift reinforces the fact that we are making the right decisions for our students,” WVU President Gordon Gee said. “As I have said before, students have choices. Through the support of partners such as Antero, WVU will have the programs and majors that are most relevant to their needs and the future needs of industry.”

The donation is Antero’s largest philanthropic donation to date.

On the same date as the announcement, the West Virginia University Office of the Provost issued a final recommendation for the Department of Petroleum and Natural Gas Engineering to reduce the number of faculty positions from its current number to five.

WVU announces results of 5 more appeals

