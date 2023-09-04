First at 4 Forum: Coduroy Brown
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Coduroy Brown with the Born and Bred Concert Series at The Robinson Grand joined First at 4 on Monday.
He talked about what his music is like, what inspired his music career, how West Virginia influences his music, and creating “non-traditional” Appalachian music.
