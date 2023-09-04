France destroys wine due to excess supply

FILE - France is destroying more than 80 gallons of wine.
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
(CNN) - France is drowning in 80 million gallons of surplus wine, so they are paying millions of dollars to destroy it.

According to the Washington Post, it will cost the country a whopping $216 million.

The process involves distilling wine into pure alcohol and using that alcohol for other products like cleaning supplies and perfume.

Destroying enough wine to fill more than 100 Olympic-size swimming pools may sound crazy, but France thinks it makes economic sense.

France says it is getting more costly to produce wine and the French are consuming less of it than in years past.

The result is that some wine-makers have a surplus and cannot charge enough for it to turn a profit.

France’s agriculture minister says the goal is to prevent a price collapse and give wine producers sources of revenue again.

