Hot & humid through Wednesday; cold front brings relief on Thursday

Still feeling like summer!
By Kayla Smith
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 7:37 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today’s holiday will be an overall good one to get outside and enjoy, but with heat indices into the 90s for many, it’s important to take breaks from the sun! Be sure you are wearing sunscreen, staying hydrated, and avoiding strenuous outdoor activities during the afternoon. This hot weather will persist until Wednesday, then a cold front passing over us on Thursday will bring cooler temperatures, along with shower and storm potential. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.

