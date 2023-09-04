Huntington Mayor says he plans to file to run for Governor of W.Va.

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - While speaking at a Labor Day Celebration on Monday, Sept. 4, Huntington Mayor Steve Williams told the crowd he is planning to file to run as a Democrat in the race for Governor of West Virginia.

Mayor Williams says he will file paperwork in October.

The 2024 West Virginia gubernatorial election will be held on November 5, 2024.

Last week, at the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce summit, the four leading Republican candidates on the 2024 primary ballot participated in a Gubernatorial Forum at the Greenbrier, moderated by WSAZ’s Sarah Sager.

Once he does file for candidacy, Williams will be the first declared Democrat on the ballot.

Williams has been the Mayor of Huntington since 2013.

