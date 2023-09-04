Local Harley-Davidson throws Labor Day cookout with local organization

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Triple S Harley-Davidson in Morgantown partnered with a local organization to throw a cookout on Monday.

From noon - 2 p.m. on Monday the motorcycle dealer partnered with Connecting Link to raise awareness and funds for the organization.

Connecting Link focuses on helping individuals find resources in order to aid their immediate crisis needs.

This is just the first partnered event between the two organizations, but officials say it already has the feeling of turning into something more.

Connecting Link Co-Director, Brandie Singleton, is excited for the opportunity to possibly bring in more aid.

“Connecting Link assists people in their immediate need of crisis whether you have termination notices, shut-offs for water and electric gas, major utilities. Also, first month’s rent, eviction notices, and we do all of that with donations. We’re not government funded. 90% of our income is from donations,” Singleton said.

Jennifer Sutherland, a controller for Triple S Harley-Davidson, is just glad her company could do their part.

“This is actually our first event that we are teaming up with them, and we’re just looking to raise some funds and help them out. Some good food, hamburgers and hot dogs of course, and just some fun with us, we’re going to have some music playing and just a good time,” Sutherland said.

If you weren’t able to attend today’s event, be sure to visit connectinglinkwv.com to donate or get involved.

