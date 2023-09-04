Local Mon Health hospitals earn national recognition for organ donor registration

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Four Mon Health System hospitals and one affiliate hospital have earned national recognition for organ donor registration.

Every year, CORE, or the Center for Organ Replacement and Education, recognizes hospitals for outstanding work to increase organ, eye and tissue donor registrations.

This year, Mon Health Medical Center, Mon Health Marion Neighborhood Hospital, and Mon Health Preston Memorial Hospital were among the seven hospitals in West Virginia to receive Titanium Level Designations, the highest an organization can achieve.

“Every 10 minutes another person is added to the organ transplant waiting list, so it is vitally important that we continue to support CORE’s mission to promote organ, eye, and tissue donation,” said Michelle Stanton, Director of Quality at Mon Health Preston Memorial Hospital. “Through extensive community outreach and education, we have been able to accomplish this goal.”

Mon Health Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital and Grafton City Hospital each earned Platinum Level Designations, the second highest an organization can achieve.

“These awards are a testament to the dedication of Mon Health System hospitals to increase organ donations in the state,” said Dr. Krystal Atkinson, Chief Administrative Officer of Mon Health Medical Center and Chief Nursing Executive for Mon Health System. “We are extremely proud of these recognitions and are committed to continuing our efforts to increase awareness, facilitate education, and support individuals and families that register for organ donation.”

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.