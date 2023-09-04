Mild Start to the Week

Summer-like temperatures expected across NCWV
By Michael Moranelli
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Despite it being the beginning of September temperatures feel like the middle of July here in NCWV as we have seen high pressure dominate throughout the weekend leading to temperatures rising and sunny skies. Those conditions will continue past Labor Day and into the middle of the week. However some relief is on the way, Michael Moranelli has the details.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drew Allar scrambles prior to throwing a touchdown pass vs WVU - WDTV Sports
Penn State blasts West Virginia, wins 38 - 15
UHC claims they are taking steps to enhance their security around their broker portal.
UnitedHealthcare data breach compromises West Virginians’ personal information
Shana McCoy
Fugitive arrested after 115+ mph pursuit in stolen car, deputies say
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit ‘All Star,’ dies at 56
In this image provided by Constanza Del Rio/Nos Buscamos, Jimmy Thyden, right, sits with Maria...
Son stolen at birth hugs mother for first time in 42 years

Latest News

highs today
Hot & humid through Wednesday; cold front brings relief on Thursday
Labor Day weekend forecast for Clarksburg.
Feeling like summer this Labor Day weekend
Labor Day weekend
Sunny skies & increasing temperatures this Labor Day weekend
5-Day Planner for Clarksburg between today and Monday, September 4, 2023.
Sunny skies today, tomorrow & Labor Day weekend