Monongalia County QRT giving away Naloxone

File Photo of "Save a Life Day" in March 2023 on the WVU campus.
File Photo of "Save a Life Day" in March 2023 on the WVU campus.(wdtv)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - After a summer of overdose alerts across north-central West Virginia, you will soon have a chance to get some free Naloxone and learn how to use it.

The Monongalia County Quick Response Team is joining a statewide event to give out free Naloxone to the community from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 14.

The “Save a Life Day” will be the QRT’s fifth event dedicated to handing out Naloxone and teaching how to administer it, according to QRT Coordinator Brittany Irick.

“It’s great that this is Appalachia-wide,” Irick said.

This year, officials say the Monongalia County QRT will have at least 1,200 boxes, or 2,400 doses, to provide at the following locations:

  • McDonald’s restaurants in Sabraton, Star City, Westover, and Suncrest
  • Clay-Battelle Pharmacy
  • WVU Mountainlair
  • WVU Health Science Campus
  • WVU Rec Center
  • Morgantown Art Party
  • Friendship Community in Recovery, located at 277 Don Knotts Blvd. (Will be open 2-10 p.m. on Sept. 14)

Officials say fentanyl strips will also be handed out to allow people to test drugs to ensure they have not been laced with fentanyl.

Local Harley-Davidson throws Labor Day cookout with local organization
