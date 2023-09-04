Monongalia County QRT giving away Naloxone

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - After a summer of overdose alerts across north-central West Virginia, you will soon have a chance to get some free Naloxone and learn how to use it.

The Monongalia County Quick Response Team is joining a statewide event to give out free Naloxone to the community from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 14.

The “Save a Life Day” will be the QRT’s fifth event dedicated to handing out Naloxone and teaching how to administer it, according to QRT Coordinator Brittany Irick.

“It’s great that this is Appalachia-wide,” Irick said.

This year, officials say the Monongalia County QRT will have at least 1,200 boxes, or 2,400 doses, to provide at the following locations:

McDonald’s restaurants in Sabraton, Star City, Westover, and Suncrest

Clay-Battelle Pharmacy

WVU Mountainlair

WVU Health Science Campus

WVU Rec Center

Morgantown Art Party

Friendship Community in Recovery, located at 277 Don Knotts Blvd. (Will be open 2-10 p.m. on Sept. 14)

Officials say fentanyl strips will also be handed out to allow people to test drugs to ensure they have not been laced with fentanyl.

