More than 33K attend concerts, events at Ruby Amphitheater this summer

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials with Hazel Ruby McQuain Park say it was a big summer with attendance at Ruby Amphitheater.

Officials say more than 33,000 people from 10 different states attended the Ruby Summer Concerts, Independence Day Celebration, and Shakespeare in the Park this summer.

Attendees for the events were welcomed from Virginia, Ohio, Indiana, North Carolina, Kentucky, Michigan, Maryland, New York, and Tennessee in addition to West Virginia.

In addition, park officials say local food and drink vendors took in more than $140,000 in sales across all of the events.

A survey can be filled out about the Ruby Summer Concert Series here to collect data to help make the concerts even better in 2024.

While the Summer Concert Series has concluded for the year, the Ruby Movie Series kicks off this weekend on Sunday, Sept. 10 with the showings of Lightyear and Top Gun: Maverick.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.