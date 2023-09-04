West Virginia Italian Heritage Festival Returns for 44th year

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginians didn’t have to board a plane to get a taste of Italy this weekend. On Friday, the West Virginia Italian Heritage Festival made its return to main street Clarksburg for its 44th year. The three day festival brought thousands of people to clarksburg in celebration of the Italian heritage. Known as one of the longest running festivals in West Virginia, Clarksburg’s Italian Heritage Festival is jam-packed with entertainment, vendors, and tasty Italian foods. Over 60 vendors lined main street and a multitude of restaurants prepared their best dishes for visitors. To add to the list of activities, the festival board decided to add a children’s area and a garden market. The chairman of the Italian heritage festival, Tyler Terango, says this weekend’s turnout is a clear example of Italian pride.

“I think it’s just a true testament of the culture and families that we have in our area,” Terango said. “It shows that the heritage is still alive after many generations. It’s passed down year after year and it shows they still have pride in showing off what their families have taught them.”

Organized by past generations, going to the West Virginia Italian Heritage Festival is considered a tradition in many households around the state.

“I’ve been coming for 42 years,” said Rachel Romano. “We used to come with my grandparents, they’re not here anymore, but they were Italian descent from Calabria. I’ve been coming with my parents; my aunts and uncles used to come and sleep on our floor for the Labor Day weekend and the Italian festival. It’s been really important to our family and our heritage, now i’m bringing my kids. It’s special.”

Romano’s 13-year-old son, Hunter already appreciates the tradition his mom introduced to him and his siblings.

“It’s engraved into my memory,” Hunter said. “This whole festival is like family now, pretty much. I’ve been coming here so much, it’s just amazing. I love it.”

The 44th annual West Virginia Italian Heritage Festival will conclude on Sunday.

