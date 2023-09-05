Allena “Carol” Gum of St. Albans passed away on August 28, 2023 at the Hubbard Hospice House West in South Charleston, WV from kidney failure. She was born on March 20, 1943 to William Pritt and Eula Pritt.

Carol lived the majority of her life in Webster County and prior to her death was living in St Albans, WV with her daughter and son-in-law Tammy and Kevin Moss.

She is survived by her daughter Tammy (Kevin) Moss, brothers Keith Pritt (Josephine) of Pasadena MD, Kenneth Pritt of Webster Springs, and sister Sherry Stoots of Webster Springs; grandchildren, Courtney Goode of Dayton OH, grandson in law, Richard Goode of Dayton OH, Haley (Ricky) Cherba of Annapolis, MD and Kenny Lee Gum of Webster Springs; 5 great-grandsons, Levi Gum, Tripp Cherba, Chase Goode, Cole Cherba, & Cade Cherba and 1 great-granddaughter, Lauren Goode.

Carol was a devout Christian who loved Jesus and going to church. Although she suffered from poor vision, she would use a magnifying glass to read the Bible. She was an accomplished poet and singer/song writer. She was also talented in crochet and loved gifting her family and friends with afghans. She enjoyed working in the flower garden, having her hair and nails done, cooking and watching cooking shows, old westerns, going for walks, and spoiling her little dog, Alice. She also enjoyed people and loved entertaining.

Carol was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, (her sweetie - whom she jokingly said once she saw him in Heaven, she wasn’t speaking to him for a thousand years for leaving her behind) Wendell J Gum and her son Kimothy J Gum, as well as several brothers and sisters and other family members.

Thank you to New Hope Church for the cards - she always looked forward to getting them. Special thank you to Kara Prunty and Tiffany Lynch for love and care you gave her. She cared deeply about you both and we appreciate you more than you know. Thank you to the staff at Thomas ICU and Hubbard House West for the wonderful care she received.

Her message to you is to never give up, follow Jesus, and never leave the house without lipstick.

Per her request, she will be cremated and a memorial service will be held at a later date in Webster Springs.

