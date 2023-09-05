Author from Raleigh County donates book sales to children’s charities

By Gailyn Markham
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - James Nixon, an author native to Raleigh County, was out and about in Beckley Tuesday promoting the third printing of his book.

Nixon has lived in Knoxville, Tennessee for the last 50 years, but he was born in Bolt and raised in Raleigh County (what he says was an area that used to all be called Jumping Branch). Last January, the 79-year-old published his book, “Graveled Country Roads.”

The story follows Nixon’s life on a small West Virginia farm as one of 11 children and the son of a coal miner. The author tells WVVA of some of these stories, like being educated in a one-room schoolhouse, running around barefoot in the summer, and working long hours on the family’s farm.

“When people from Montgomery would see us, they would have said we were dirt poor. I wore hand-me-down clothes even to high school, but we had so much love within the family, so we were very rich,” Nixon shared. “We were more rich than a lot of others...”

Now, Nixon says he is working to share that love with others. All proceeds from the sale of his book will go toward children’s charities, specifically Saint Jude’s and the Cerebral Palsy Foundation.

Nixon has already donated more than $1,600.

“Graveled Country Roads” can be purchased for $27. To get your copy click here or call 865-584-9573.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anna Toothman, 18
“Thank You, West Virginia:” 18-year-old Greenbrier County native releases first single
WVSP looking for person involved in fatal road rage shooting in Tucker County
DeNuzzo’s Italian Deli
Bridgeport deli announces closure after being open nearly a year
Woman recovering after attack by pit bull terriers and their owner
Woman recovering after attack by pit bull terriers and their owner
Travis Cornwell
Man charged with malicious wounding after shooting in Webster Co. home

Latest News

Starbucks, Chipotle among new businesses opening in Fairmont
Business finding success at new location after leaving Meadowbrook Mall
Upcoming railroad crossing work to create delays in Harrison County
Protestors gather ahead of WVU Faculty Assembly no confidence vote on Gee
WVSP: Suspect in fatal road rage shooting found dead, victim identified
Protestors gather ahead of WVU Faculty Assembly vote on Gee no confidence resolution