Bridgeport deli announces closure after being open nearly a year

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Bridgeport deli has announced it has permanently closed its doors after being open for nearly a year.

DeNuzzo’s Italian Deli, located at 126 W Main St. across from the Bridgeport Fire Department, announced in a Facebook post on Tuesday, Sept. 5 that it has permanently closed.

In the post, the owners thank all of their loyal customers and those who have supported the family business.

The business, owned by Dylan and Alexis DeNuzzo, featured many menu items, including Italian specialties.

The business was open for nearly a year. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Sept. 19, 2022.

Below is the Facebook post in its entirety:

DeNuzzo’s Deli was featured in a Tasty Tuesday segment in January. Click here or watch the video below to see the segment.

