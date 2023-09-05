Bridgeport deli announces closure after being open nearly a year

FILE PHOTO of a sandwich at DeNuzzo's Italian Deli from Tasty Tuesday on Jan. 3, 2023.
FILE PHOTO of a sandwich at DeNuzzo's Italian Deli from Tasty Tuesday on Jan. 3, 2023.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Bridgeport deli has announced it has permanently closed its doors after being open for nearly a year.

DeNuzzo’s Italian Deli, located at 126 W Main St. across from the Bridgeport Fire Department, announced in a Facebook post on Tuesday, Sept. 5 that it has permanently closed.

In the post, the owners thank all of their loyal customers and those who have supported the family business.

The business, owned by Dylan and Alexis DeNuzzo, featured many menu items, including Italian specialties.

The business was open for nearly a year. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Sept. 19, 2022.

Below is the Facebook post in its entirety:

DeNuzzo’s Deli was featured in a Tasty Tuesday segment in January. Click here or watch the video below to see the segment.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shana McCoy
Fugitive arrested after 115+ mph pursuit in stolen car, deputies say
WVSP looking for person involved in fatal road rage shooting in Tucker County
WVU announces results of 5 more appeals
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit ‘All Star,’ dies at 56
This photo provided by the Chester County Prison shows Danelo Cavalcante. Cavalcante, convicted...
Killer who escaped Pennsylvania prison is spotted nearby on surveillance cameras

Latest News

Travis Cornwell
Man charged with malicious wounding after shooting in Webster Co. home
WVU announces results of final appeals, set to vote on final recommendations
Timothy Gifford
Man charged with threatening to ‘bury’ Elkins High School administrator
WVSP looking for person involved in fatal road rage shooting in Tucker County