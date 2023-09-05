Car fire spreads, causes power line to fall on vehicles

Officials confirmed five to seven cars were on fire.
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Several vehicles and power lines caught fire on Tuesday morning in a parking lot near CAMC Memorial Hospital, 911 dispatchers confirmed.

Dispatchers say the fire happened in a parking lot behind the employee parking garage at CAMC.

Officials confirmed five to seven cars were on fire.

All hot spots have been put out, officials say.

When first responders arrived, power lines were on top of cars.

Dispatchers say emergency crews believe the car fire reached the power line above the vehicle and that caused the power line to drop.

Crews do not know if flames spread to other vehicles before the power line dropped.

No injuries were reported, but a power outage is now impacting homes and businesses near CAMC.

The power outage is also impacting Charleston Area Medical Center.

CAMC posted the following statement Tuesday afternoon:

“Memorial Hospital campus is currently on diversion due to a campus wide power outage.  All procedures are on hold at this time.  All patients with non-emergency (outpatient) visits, including imaging services, are cancelled.  We will contact you to reschedule.”

