Couple evicted from home of 20 years after son transfers ownership

FRESNO, Calif. (KMPH) – An elderly couple in California is now homeless after they said they were kicked out of the home they made payments on for more than 20 years.

The person ultimately responsible for their eviction is their own son.

Videos circulating online sharing Ismael and Angelita Ramirez’s story from Fresno have blown up.

The couple is currently displaced and having to make a fresh start after they said they were served with an eviction notice in April for the home they have been making payments on for more than two decades.

Ismael Ramirez said they were paying $700 a month. When they received the notice of eviction, he said he was surprised.

“We thought, why did our boy do this to us if he knew the house was ours?” Ismael Ramirez said.

In 2003, when they were in the process of buying the house, Ismael Ramirez said the person helping them told their son he didn’t have to include his parents on the title.

The parents said they wanted to be on it but were told by their son it wasn’t necessary.

“Since we don’t know English, that’s where they lied to us,” Ismael Ramirez said.

The couple also said they never imagined their son would do this to them.

The eviction notice stated the owner of the house was kicking them out and selling the property.

According to the couple, they later learned that their son had transferred the property to a woman who served the notice. They said they have tried to get legal assistance but feel helpless because as soon as lawyers heard the property was in their son’s name, they refused to take the case.

“At the moment, we feel the world is collapsing on us,” Ismael Ramirez said. “Especially since I can’t really walk and my wife gets depressed and suffers from high blood pressure.”

They say with their Social Security income, they can’t buy a new house in this housing market or even afford rent. They are now staying with their daughter who is helping them navigate the situation.

A GoFundMe has been created to help the couple get back on their feet.

The fundraiser has raised over $16,000 of its $45,000 goal as of Tuesday.

The couple also shared a special message to those who have helped during the hardest of times for them.

“We are very grateful to all the people who have been cooperating and to those who are still helping us out. No matter how small,” Ismael Ramirez said.

The couple’s other son said he tried to reach out to his brother before he moved out of the home.

However, the family said they have not heard from him in five months.

The Ramirez family is hoping for a police investigation into the matter.

