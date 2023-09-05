Highland-Clarksburg Hospital opening adolescent acute psychiatric unit

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Highland-Clarksburg Hospital will soon be opening an acute psychiatric unit specializing in the treatment of adolescent patients experiencing emotional, behavioral and cognitive concerns.

The hospital is an affiliate of Mon Health System that provides acute, comprehensive psychiatric and substance abuse services to patients across north-central West Virginia and surrounding areas.

Beginning on Sunday, Sept. 10, Highland-Clarksburg will be accepting referrals for adolescent patients with planned admission on Monday, September 11.

Officials say the adolescent unit will be accepting patients from age 12 to 17-years-old who are experiencing behavioral concerns, such as self-harm, violence, and suicidal ideation.

“The adolescent unit’s opening has been highly anticipated and something that will greatly benefit patients all across the region,” said Julie Bozarth, Board Certified Psychiatric Registered Nurse, Licensed Professional Counselor, and Chief Nursing Officer at HCHI. “By addressing our patients’ unique needs with compassion and evidence-based practices, we aim to instill a sense of hope and resilience that extends beyond their time with us.”

Utilizing a multidisciplinary team of mental health professionals, officials say the hospital develops specialized treatment plans for each patient based on their needs and recovery goals.

Patients in the adolescent unit will benefit from services in medication management, group and family therapy, nursing and skill building groups, case management services, and recreational activities, according to officials.

“Highland-Clarksburg Hospital has been a leader in behavioral healthcare for over a decade and has faithfully served patients in North Central West Virginia and surrounding states,” said Victoria Jones, CEO of HCHI. “As behavioral health challenges continue to persist in the region, we are eager to extend our services and care for patients in adolescence through adulthood.”

Highland-Clarksburg Hospital is located at the former United Hospital Center in Clarksburg.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.