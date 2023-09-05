Hot, sunny conditions until the end of the week!

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will be similar to Labor Day, with sunny skies and summer-like temperatures. As for how long the heat and sunshine last, and when cooler temperatures and rain chances will return, find out in the video above!

A high-pressure system and upper-level ridge (another high-pressure system thousands of feet above ground, caused by the jet stream) have set up shop in the eastern US today, lift warm, stable air into West Virginia. As a result, this afternoon, skies will be mostly clear and sunny, with only a few clouds. Winds will be light, and temperatures will reach the upper-80s in the lowlands and mid-80s in the mountains. Because of the humidity and sunshine, some areas may feel more like the low-to-mid-90s during the afternoon hours. So make sure to drink plenty of water, take breaks in the shade, wear plenty of sunblock, and do most activities in the morning or evening. Overnight, skies will be mostly clear, with light winds and lows in the mid-60s. Tomorrow, skies will be mostly clear and sunny, with a few clouds. Winds will come from the southwest at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will reach the upper-80s in some areas again. So tomorrow will be hot as well.

Wednesday night into Thursday, the high-pressure system breaks down and a cold front pushes into the Mid-Atlantic region, bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms into West Virginia. The low-pressure system associated with the front will continue lifting moisture into the eastern US throughout the end of the week into the weekend, resulting in more scattered showers and thunderstorms. So expect some rain by the end of the week and this weekend. On the bright side, temperatures will generally be more seasonable compared to today, with highs in the upper-70s to low-80s at most. It’s not until early next week that we take a break from rain chances. In short, today and tomorrow will be hot and muggy, and the rest of the week will bring rain chances.

And if you have any weather photos or videos you want to send our way, send them here.

Today: Sunny skies. High: 89.

Tonight: Clear skies. Low: 64.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies, with increasing clouds in the afternoon. Southwesterly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 90.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy skies, with scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. High: 82.

