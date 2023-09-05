Layna “Turkey” Grassi commits to St. Francis University
5-sport star from Philip Barbour announces via social media.
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - This Sunday, Layna “Turkey” Grassi announced her commitment to play D1 soccer at St. Francis University next season via social media.
The Red Flash will receive a 5-sport athlete; Grassi plays football, soccer, swim, track, and cross-country at Philip Barbour/club sports.
Grassi will complete her senior season this year (2023-24 academic year) before moving on.
Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.