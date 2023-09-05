Lewis County High School officer awarded WV Rookie of the Year

WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - At a recent conference for West Virginia schools Prevention Resource Officers (PRO), Thomas LeFever was given a special award.

The Lewis County deputy earned the title of “Rookie of the Year” for his impact at the county’s high school.

LeFever says he appreciates all that his fellow officers do and he’s honored to be awarded.

“We’re sharing stories and hearing what they do for their students and I was really humbled to be considered for something like that because they all deserve recognition, so it was very humbling and it was an honor to receive that award,” said LeFever.

Lefever was nominated by Lincoln High Schools PRO Dep. Cody Shingleton.

LeFever says while keeping the school and students safe is the top priority, being a mentor for the next generation is invaluable.

“You be nice to kids, you be nice to people, you carry yourself with some dignity and self respect and try to give kids something to emulate,” said LeFever.

Lefever says his job is part being an officer but also part mascot for the school.

Over the past year LeFever says he’s helped to start the “Minuteman Boxing Club.”

He says there, students can learn some boxing and exercise basics.

LeFever says the program has already had a positive influence on many students.

“They love it, I mean we had a kid last year, he graduated, he still reaches out to me telling me one day he might want to do Toughman, which is awesome if he does it, that’s wonderful and just to know our experiences here led him to doing something after high school that tickles me -- that makes it all worth it for me,” said Lefever.

