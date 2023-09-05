Man charged with malicious wounding after shooting in Webster Co. home

BOLAIR, W.Va (WDTV) - A Webster County man has been charged with malicious wounding after police say he shot another man in an early morning altercation.

Authorities were dispatched to a shooting call in the 3200 block of Webster Rd. in the Bolair area of Webster County at around 1:10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 1, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers say they arrived on the scene and saw the victim laying on the kitchen floor with a small gunshot wound to his left shoulder while a woman was administering aid to him.

The woman told officers 34-year-old Travis Cornwell, of Webster Springs, shot the victim and left when she told him to.

Court documents say the woman and Cornwell provided statements that he was at the home gathering his belongings to leave when the victim came home and became angry that Cornwell was there. The woman said Cornwell saw the victim had a knife and shot him, but Cornwell said he shot through a bedroom door after hearing a knock. Additionally, Cornwell said he heard the victim say “you shot me.”

After the shooting, Cornwell told police the woman grabbed the gun, causing it to discharge into the floor. An altercation took place, and Cornwell said he left the home when the woman asked him to and when the victim “could no longer fight due to his injuries.”

The woman was reportedly able to take away a gun and knife and put them in the freezer. Police say the gun had four spent casings and two live rounds in it.

Officers say another man and two children were in the home when the altercation happened. The man and one child said they heard two gunshots before all three of them went outside.

Cornwell has been charged with malicious wounding and wanton endangerment. He is being held at Central Regional Jail on a $50,000 bond.

