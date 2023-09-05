Man charged with stabbing another man on balcony of Morgantown home

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A man has been charged after deputies say he stabbed another man on the balcony of a home in Morgantown.

Police were dispatched to a home on Brookhaven Rd. in Morgantown at around 11:10 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 5 after dispatchers received a call of a fight with a knife involved, according to a criminal complaint.

Deputies say the victim, who was waiting for law enforcement on the steps leading to the home when they arrived on the scene, had wounds on his left leg “which appeared to be consistent with stab wounds.”

Authorities then went inside and detained 20-year-old Jamere Kelsor, of Bluefield, who had a wound to his finger and a knife in a holster that was tucked into his waistband, deputies say.

The victim allegedly told police Kelsor brandished the knife before getting in a fight that “traveled throughout the house and onto the balcony,” where Kelsor stabbed him and said “he was going to kill him.”

Court documents say the victim was then taken to the hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown.

Kelsor has been charged with domestic battery and malicious assault. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $25,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.