Marshall Health introduces new artificial intelligence tool to screen for vision loss in diabetes patients

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Artificial intelligence is taking the world by storm. We’re now seeing it pop up in the world of health care.

Doctors at Marshall Health now have new machines that use artificial intelligence to diagnose eye disease in diabetes patients.

Doctors say this new test could save the vision of thousands of people. If you have diabetes or are at risk for a disease called diabetic retinopathy, you could look into taking it.

Diabetic retinopathy is caused by high blood sugar due to diabetes. Over time, having too much sugar in your blood can damage your retina. Experts say more than 37 million people in the United States have diabetes, statistics show nearly eight million of those get diabetic retinopathy.

“It’s still one of the leading causes of blindness across the whole world, and it’s something that we can treat,” said Dr. Shannon Browning, Chief Medical Information Officer at Marshall Health. “What makes it challenging is we know we can make an impact, we just need to get people to where they can get what they need.”

Browning helped get this machine to two locations.

We tested my eyes to see how it works. It has to be completely dark for the camera to work.

It’s unique because it uses artificial intelligence to take a photo of your eye and tells you if you have diabetic retinopathy.

“The camera itself is not necessarily new technology but the algorithms, or the AI that’s able to determine and detect it from those images is what’s new,” said Browning. “It’s a great tool for us to use in a primary care setting to identify patients with diabetic retinopathy and get them into eye care specialists.

This test is not meant to replace eye exams at your ophthalmologist’s office.

“It is one tool we can use to identify one cause of eye disease that can lead to blindness,” Browning said. “It’s a screening tool, just like we would use any other tool in an office.”

It’s a tool meant to increase access to care, including for those who don’t have resources to go to multiple appointments on different days.

“We can screen for it when they’re here for that one appointment,” Browning said. “If it is there, or it’s significant enough that they need treatment for it, then we can facilitate and get resources in to an eye care specialist.”

When it comes to vision loss, early intervention is crucial.

“Eye care is one of those things that you don’t go to an eye doctor regularly unless you feel like you have a problem,” Browning said. “By the time someone with diabetes recognizes there’s a problem, it’s usually pretty significant at that point.”

Just having this technology for a couple of months, doctors are surprised at just how much early intervention they’ve made.

“We were shocked,” Browning said. “We had an estimate of how many patients we would identify with diabetic retinopathy with these machines. We are exceeding that, so it just shows how much this is needed.”

There are two of these machines up and running in Huntington, and if you are interested in getting this test you can talk to your primary care provider about it.

