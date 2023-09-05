Notre Dame High School Senior making a global impact

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Christian Arnold, a senior student at Notre Dame High School, is giving back on a global scale.

“The nuns at my church, Sister Saria and Sister Barita, they’ve always been there and helped me with things, so I figured I could give back to them. That’s when I thought that maybe donating to Zimbabwe, donating to nuns and orphanages they are connected to and go back to visit. That would be a good way for me to kind of give back to them since they’ve helped me with so much,” Arnold said

Arnold isn’t spending his free time like most high school seniors. He’s dedicated a numerous amount of time and energy shipping supplies to kids across the world to the African country of Zimbabwe.

For most individuals, this would be tall task to answer, but like most teenagers, Arnold is thinking big.

“My goal is to fill ten 55-gallon barrels. They cost $500 dollars to ship to Zimbabwe. So the goal is to collect enough money to send the barrels, collect enough supplies to fill the barrels, and if we had a little money left over to hopefully buy additional items. That way in addition to the awesome things that people are donating from their own homes, we can even send some new stuff as well,” Arnold said.

Arnold’s goal is to use the platform he’s created to not only impact the lives of those in need of aid but also to leave a legacy that will continue long after he leaves the fighting Irish.

“The organization that ships barrels and supplies to Zimbabwe, they do it on a very routine basis, usually every two or three months. Even once we’re done with this cycle that will wrap up in November, there’s still opportunities to do it again and again. I know my sister is in eighth grade this year, so she’s thinking maybe as she get’s older, as she becomes high school aged she could continue it on,” Arnold said.

Just for good measure, Arnold already has a trip planned to see the impact of his work right before his very eyes.

“Speaking with Sister Maria personally just because the Sister’s of the child Jesus is are an international group that she’s apart of and she works with them and she works with the orphanages in Zimbabwe and so that’s made it really cool and really personal. Especially because I’m planning a trip to Zimbabwe with her next summer so, then that will kind of connect things and tie everything together,” Arnold said.

If you are interested in donating or want more information on how you can help, call (304) 282-8033 for more information.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.