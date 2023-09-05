One person rescued from burning home

According to crews on scene, the fire started around 8:30 p.m. at a home on Central Ave. in...
According to crews on scene, the fire started around 8:30 p.m. at a home on Central Ave. in Charleston.(Dominick Groves WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 8:56 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person was rescued when a home caught fire Monday evening in Charleston.

According to crews on scene, the fire started around 8:30 p.m. at a home on Central Ave.

Firefighters say there were flames and smoke coming from the home when they arrived on scene, however, they were able to quickly get it under control.

According to the Charleston Fire Department, the fire started in the front of the home.

One person was home when it started. Neighbors were able to pull that person out to safety.

They were taken to the hospital for treatment, however, there is no update on their condition.

Central Ave. is shut down in the area.

Keep checking WSAZ Mobile and WSAZ.com for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shana McCoy
Fugitive arrested after 115+ mph pursuit in stolen car, deputies say
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit ‘All Star,’ dies at 56
WVU announces results of 5 more appeals
This photo provided by the Chester County Prison shows Danelo Cavalcante. Cavalcante, convicted...
Killer who escaped Pennsylvania prison is spotted nearby on surveillance cameras
In this image provided by Constanza Del Rio/Nos Buscamos, Jimmy Thyden, right, sits with Maria...
Son stolen at birth hugs mother for first time in 42 years