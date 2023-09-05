Peggy Helen Fortney White

Peggy Helen Fortney White, 75, a resident of Elkins, passed from this life Saturday, September 2, 2023, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown.

Peggy was born Thursday, September 2, 1948, in Queens, Upshur County, a daughter of the late Ralph E. Fortney and Ina Pearl Louk Fortney. In Elkins in 1971, she was married to Dallas Vernon “Pete” White, Jr. who preceded her in death in 1984.

Left to cherish Peggy’s memory is one daughter, Rhonda White of Elkins, one son, Dallas Vernon White, III, and fiancé, Christina Fanney and family, of Sevierville, TN, three grandchildren, Airiona Ann White, Abrial Grace White, and Stephanie Ava White, one brother, Frank Fortney and wife, Edi, of Elkins, and several special nieces and nephews.

Preceding Peggy in death besides her parents and husband was an infant daughter, Desire Dawn White, and two brothers, Charles and Ralph Fortney.

Peggy was a graduate of Elkins High School and was a homemaker. She had also worked as a cook and home health care aide and enjoyed making various crafts. She loved her grandkids and spending time with them.

A visitation will be held at Randolph Funeral Home Thursday, September 7, 2023, from 12:30pm until 2pm, the funeral hour. Pastor Ann Fretwell will officiate, and interment will follow in Mountain State Memorial Gardens. The Randolph Funeral Home and Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements for Peggy Helen Fortney White. Send online condolences to the family at www.therandolphfuneralhome.com.

