Pipeline protesters detained in Montgomery County

By Pat Thomas
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 8:35 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people who locked themselves to construction equipment Tuesday morning at a Mountain Valley Pipeline site in Montgomery County have been detained, according to a WDBJ7 reporter at the scene.

More than a dozen protestors arrived about 6 a.m. The two who locked themselves to the equipment were handcuffed and driven away in Virginia State Police patrol cars.

Montgomery County Fire and EMS, along with Elliston Volunteer Fire Department, also responded.

The protesters are part of the group Appalachians Against Pipelines.

State Police confirmed they were at the scene in the Bradshaw Creek area, where Tuesday’s protest took place.

A banner at the site read: “STOP COP CITY NO MVP,” according to the protesters, who say the phrase “Stop Cop City” is a “slogan used by a nationwide movement against the construction of a militarized police training facility, dubbed ‘Cop City,’ on 381 acres of urban forest in southeast Atlanta.”

”In the struggle to Save Earth for biological life as we’ve known it, LINES MUST BE DRAWN!” said Carrie Gibbons, one of Tuesday’s protesters in eastern Montgomery County.

A pipeline project spokesperson released the following statement:

Mountain Valley condemns the illegal and dangerous tactics of individuals and groups who put themselves, crew members, and first-responders at risk by engaging in attention-seeking, criminal behavior. While we respect the views of those opposed to the project, it is expected that opponents will conduct themselves in accordance with applicable laws to ensure public safety.

In keeping with stringent security protocols, unauthorized persons are not permitted to access the right-of-way during construction or to be within the marked limits of disturbance. As we have consistently stated, the safe construction and operation of the MVP project remains our top priority and ensuring public safety is paramount.

The project being built is a natural gas pipeline system that spans about 303 miles from northwestern West Virginia to southern Virginia, according to Mountain Valley Pipeline officials. Protesters are concerned about environmental effects of the project.

