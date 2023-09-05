Police: Child at home when man fires gun during argument with woman

MONTROSE, W.Va (WDTV) - A Randolph County man has been charged after authorities say he fired a gun in a home during an argument with a woman.

Deputies with the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported domestic altercation involving a firearm at a home on Parsons Rd. in Montrose just before 8 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 3, according to a criminal complaint.

Dispatchers told police that a child hiding in a bedroom called police saying a woman and 47-year-old Donald Sharp, of Montrose, were in an argument when she heard a gunshot, court documents say.

Police say they arrived on the scene and spoke with Sharp since the woman and child had left and were waiting at a nearby church.

Sharp allegedly said that he got a .38 revolver during an argument with the woman and shot it while standing in close proximity to her.

Authorities say the revolver had one spent casing and an additional five live rounds in the cylinder. They also found a bullet home in the ceiling near the back door of the home.

While speaking to the woman, deputies say she told them she was standing directly in front of Sharp when he fire the gun.

Sharp has been charged with wanton endangerment involving a firearm. He is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a $30,000 cash-only bond.

