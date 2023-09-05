Relief from hot weather comes with storms Thursday

Summer storms, but fall temperatures!
By Kayla Smith
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - High pressure has been dominant over West Virginia since Wednesday of last week, keeping us dry and steadily increasing our temperatures to the now upper 80s and low 90s we feel today. Its reign ends by Thursday, when a cold front drops our temperatures, but opens us up to the potential of scattered storms through the weekend. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.

