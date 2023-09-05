Ruth Eldora (Markley) Tanner, 83, of Clearwater Florida, formerly of Elyria, Ohio, passed away peacefully on August 29, 2023 She was born in Guardian, WV to Ray and Rose (Hall) Markley on August 5, 1940. Ruth faithfully walked her faith in Jesus Christ and attended First Baptist, Abbe Road Baptist Elyria, Calvary Baptist, Clearwater. Serving in the nursery, AWANAS, and the women’s ministries. Ruth was extremely proud of obtaining her Associate of Applied Business Degree from Lorain County Community College in 1992. Her work career consist of management positions at Invacare Corporation, Elyria, and Top End Wheelchair Sports, Pinellas Park. Happily married for 62 years, she passionately loved her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Ruth is survived by her children, Cynthia Lane, Mark Tanner (Donna), Dr. Karen Gates (John), and Steven Tanner. Adored grandchildren, Paul Bentley, James Tanner, Amanda Ramirez (Alex), Ryan Smith (Jessica), Scott Bentley (Cheryl), Renee Erkila (Michael), Alan Smith (Meghan), Austin Smith (Ashley), David Garrot (Dave), Stevie Craycraft (Ryan), and Savannah Tanner. She also cherished 20 great grandchildren. Ruth is lovingly survived by her baby brother William Markley, and numerous nieces and nephews. Ruth is proceeded in death by her husband Paul Tanner, sisters Dorothy Groves, Barbara Cochran, Betty White, Janet Cool, and brothers Harold Markley and Earl Markley. We rejoice in the Lord for her extraordinary life, the love and legacy here on earth, and the confidence that we will see her once again. Services to celebrate Ruth’s Life will be 12 noon, Thursday September 7, 2023 at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home Webster Springs with the Pastor Shawn Bragg officiating. Friends may join the family for visitation one hour prior to the funeral services. Burial will be at the Hall Cemetery, Guardian. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.doddreedfh.com. Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Tanner family.

