Trinity Christian soccer receives Team Academic Award, national honor for academic excellence

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Today, Trinity Christian High School has announced that the boys soccer program has received a Team Academic Award from United Soccer Coaches for the 2022-23 academic season.

The 17 players on the Warriors’ roster achieved a cumulative GPA of 4.14 - good for 8th best in the nation among the 129 boys soccer programs who received the award.

In a release today, Director of School Advancement Jeannine Kelley said the following:

The United Soccer Coaches recently announced that the 2022 Trinity Christian Soccer team is a winner of the prestigious Team Academic Award, which recognizes classroom performance during the 2022-23 academic year. This national award was given to 126 boys teams from around the country and is based on a team’s combined GPA. Trinity Christian earned a 4.14 team GPA last year, which was the 7th highest out of the 126 award winners (NOTE: this became 8th once the USC announced 129 schools later). TCS was the only boys or girls soccer team from West Virginia to receive the award. This is the second year in a row for that to happen. The program’s team GPA over the past two seasons is a 4.0. The TCS 2022 soccer team was comprised of the following players: Jonathan Sheffstall, Brayden Clampffer, Thomas Dinkel, Jakub Galik, Parker Hopkins, Cora Friend, Mason Rodeheaver, Brock Shuba, Carter Hartsock, Ben Lohmann, Charles Steptoe, Carmelo Kniska, Will Hancox, Kyle Knight, Danny Gilliand, Jessica Kinder, and Marcos Kniska. Dan Lohmann coached the team, assisted by Ray Petrisin.

