William Joseph Doby, Jr age 65 of Barrackville, WV passed away on Friday September 1, 2023. He was born April 15, 1958, the son of William Joseph and Ruth Ann (Janes) Doby, Sr.

Joseph was the owner of Doby Construction. He was a carpenter and contractor by trade. He also worked for Martinka Mines. He enjoyed motorcycles and cars, spending time with friends and family and his loving dogs Willie and Rocky.

Left to cherish his memory is his mother Ruth Ann Doby, Aunt and Uncle Richard and Lorraine Byrd and many friends and family.

Joseph was proceeded in death by his father and his grandparents: Roy and Helen Foster, Steve Doby, and Dallas and Helen Janes, Aunts and Uncles: Howard and Georgia Tharp, Odward and Martha Baker, Wanda Maxine Janes, Beryl and Peggy Janes and Bill and Dottie Janes.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home 209 Merchant St, Fairmont where the family will welcome visitors on Thursday September 7th, 2023, from 1:00 pm until the time of the service at 2:00 pm. Services will be conducted by Evangelist Isaiah Janes and interment to follow at Mt. Zion Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family has requested that a tree be planted in his memory.

Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the family with these arrangements.

Condolences and memories may be shared at www.carpenterandford.com

