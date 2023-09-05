WVSP looking for person involved in fatal road rage shooting in Tucker County

TUCKER COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia State Police say they are searching for a person involved in a fatal road rage shooting in Tucker County.

Troopers say in a Facebook post they are searching for a green 2005-2011 Toyota Tacoma with a missing passenger side window.

The person, who troopers have not identified, was involved in a road rage incident on Monday at around 10 p.m. on WV Route 32 between Davis and Canaan Valley that resulted in the death of a Dry Fork man, according to troopers.

Troopers say a firearm was used in the incident and that the subject should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Pyles at 304-478-3101.

Troopers did not release the identity of the man killed in the incident.

Below is the Facebook post from the WVSP:

