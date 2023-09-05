WVU Fans React To Mountaineers Opening Loss

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) -

“Same old same old, no change.. I mean this guys got the imagination of a donkey.” Says David Rowe, WVU fan and Bridgeport resident talking about Head Coach Neal Brown.

Like many WVU fans, Dave was not happy the result on Saturday.

But hopes that the team will adjust the game plan going forward. More specifically changing quarterbacks.

“If you can’t move the ball on the ground you got to go to the air. He’s got a quarterback that’s supposed to be a good passer so you have to change quarterbacks....” Says Rowe.

While some fans were disappointed in the final score. Others felt that the result could have been much worse for the Mountaineers.

“I didn’t expect us to win and I’m glad we at least held our own for a bit of the game.” Says Carly, who is a bartender at Almost Heaven in Morgantown.

As for how the Mountaineers will fair through the rest of the season:

“Hoping for a win against Pitt obviously, Penn State is a tough team but we should beat Duquesne.” Said Carly.

“I think West Virginia wins six ball games.” Says Dave Rowe.

