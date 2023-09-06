3-day-old baby safely surrendered to hospital under Daniel’s Law

A baby boy was surrendered to health care providers at Summerville Medical Center under Daniel’s Law in South Carolina. (Source: WCSC)
By Steven Ardary and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - A newborn was recently surrendered to health care providers at a South Carolina hospital.

State officials said the infant was surrendered under Daniel’s Law at the Summerville Medical Center.

According to the South Carolina Department of Social Services, the baby boy was born at the hospital over the weekend before being turned over to the medical staff at three days old.

Officials said the boy will be placed in a licensed foster home once discharged from the hospital.

A permanency planning hearing is scheduled for Nov. 2, at 1:30 p.m. for any person wishing to assert parental rights at the Dorchester County Family Court in Summerville.

This was the sixth baby surrendered under Daniel’s Law in South Carolina so far this year.

Under the law, instead of abandoning a baby up to 60 days old in dangerous circumstances, a person can surrender the unharmed newborn baby at a designated location.

Copyright 2023 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anna Toothman, 18
“Thank You, West Virginia:” 18-year-old Greenbrier County native releases first single
WVSP looking for person involved in fatal road rage shooting in Tucker County
WVSP: Suspect in fatal road rage shooting found dead, victim identified
DeNuzzo’s Italian Deli
Bridgeport deli announces closure after being open nearly a year
Woman recovering after attack by pit bull terriers and their owner
Woman recovering after attack by pit bull terriers and their owner

Latest News

WVU Faculty Senate votes no confidence in Gee, WVU releases statement
WVSP: Suspect in fatal road rage shooting found dead, victim identified
Former White House trade adviser Peter Navarro speaks to the media as he departs federal court,...
Trump White House adviser acted ‘above the law’ in defying Jan. 6 Committee, prosecutors say
Man charged with murder after fatally stabbing woman in Philippi
Police: Child at home when man fires gun during argument with woman